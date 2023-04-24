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Multi SellLimitOrders & Multi SellStopOrders - script for MetaTrader 5

Daniel Opoku
Daniel Opoku

Daniel Opoku

4.6 (3)
16 products 17 articles 18 codes 3 topics 26 comments
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8637
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SL1 Ss1

    Multi_BuyLimitOrders & Multi_BuyStopOrders Multi_BuyLimitOrders & Multi_BuyStopOrders

    Multi buylimit and buystop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. With just one command, traders can place multiple buylimit or buystop orders using either a target price or pips. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. This setup includes stop-loss and take-profit levels, which can be adjusted based on the trader's preferences. Notably, these orders come with a level of flexibility that enables traders to fine-tune their trading strategies. For instance, a trader can opt to set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss.

    Multi SellOrders Multi SellOrders

    To assist traders who wish to open multiple sell orders quickly, a script file has been developed that allows them to execute a large number of trades with just one command. The default take profit and stop loss values are set in 5-digit broker format, but for traders using a 4-digit broker, the default must be TP=40 and SL=20. Num_of_Sell is the number of trades to execute. This script file can be extremely useful for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions quickly and efficiently. By simplifying the process of opening multiple sell orders, it can save traders valuable time and allow them to focus on other aspects of their trading

    Risk Calculator Risk Calculator

    Calculates the risk in the account currency for a given trading volume of the selected symbol at different time periods.

    CheckTrades CheckTrades

    This code initializes the necessary objects and input parameters, and defines a CheckTrades() function that calculates the risk and profit amounts based on the account balance and user input. It then iterates through open orders and checks if the current profit or loss meets the user-defined thresholds, and closes the position if necessary