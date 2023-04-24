To assist traders who wish to open multiple buy orders quickly, a script file has been developed that allows them to execute a large number of trades with just one command. The default take profit and stop loss values are set in 5-digit broker format, but for traders using a 4-digit broker, the default must be TP=40 and SL=20. Num_of_Buy is the number trades the trader wish to open instantly. This script file can be extremely useful for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions quickly and efficiently. By simplifying the process of opening multiple buy orders, it can save traders valuable time and allow them to focus on other aspects of their trading strategy.

This class allows you to create buttons on the chart as if they were chart objects(have time and price coordinates) these objects can be dragged on the chart and when scrolling they stay at the same place. If you wan't to learn some Object Oriented Programming or if you wan't to understand how chartevents work or you wan't to create graphical interfaces, you can learn a lot from this.