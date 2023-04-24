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Multi SellOrders - script for MetaTrader 5
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To assist traders who wish to open multiple buy orders quickly, a script file has been developed that allows them to execute a large number of trades with just one command. The default take profit and stop loss values are set in 5-digit broker format, but for traders using a 4-digit broker, the default must be TP=40 and SL=20. Num_of_Buy is the number trades the trader wish to open instantly. This script file can be extremely useful for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions quickly and efficiently. By simplifying the process of opening multiple buy orders, it can save traders valuable time and allow them to focus on other aspects of their trading strategy.ChartButton Class MT5
This class allows you to create buttons on the chart as if they were chart objects(have time and price coordinates) these objects can be dragged on the chart and when scrolling they stay at the same place. If you wan't to learn some Object Oriented Programming or if you wan't to understand how chartevents work or you wan't to create graphical interfaces, you can learn a lot from this.
Multi buylimit and buystop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. With just one command, traders can place multiple buylimit or buystop orders using either a target price or pips. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. This setup includes stop-loss and take-profit levels, which can be adjusted based on the trader's preferences. Notably, these orders come with a level of flexibility that enables traders to fine-tune their trading strategies. For instance, a trader can opt to set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss.Multi SellLimitOrders & Multi SellStopOrders
Multi Selllimit and Sellstop orders are script files that enable traders to place multiple orders with ease. These orders allow traders to enter the market at a specific price level, or at a specified number of pips away from the current market price, with stop-loss and take-profit levels. By default, the pips value is set to 400, which means the trade will be placed 400 pips away from the current market price for a 5-digit broker. Moreover, the multi Selllimit and Sellstop orders offer traders the flexibility to customize their trading strategies. Traders can set the stop-loss level to zero if they do not use stop-loss, and can choose between a target price or a pip-based entry. This level of flexibility allows traders to tailor their trading strategies to their specific needs, which can result in better trading outcomes.