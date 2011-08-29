CodeBaseSections
T3Taotra - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

Tim Tillson

This elegant fan based on the five T3 moving averages strongly resembles Alligator of Bill Williams and is used for market analysis in a similar way.

The indicator uses CT3 class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The use of this class is described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 13.07.2006.

  • The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
  • The t3taotra.mq5 indicator must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

T3Taotra

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/425

