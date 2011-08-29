Watch how to download trading robots for free
T3Taotra - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 7815
Real author:
Tim Tillson
This elegant fan based on the five T3 moving averages strongly resembles Alligator of Bill Williams and is used for market analysis in a similar way.
The indicator uses CT3 class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. The use of this class is described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 13.07.2006.
- The smoothalgorithms.mqh library must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include.
- The t3taotra.mq5 indicator must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/425