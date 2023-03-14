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Aussie Surfer - expert for MetaTrader 5

Elric Arendse
Elric Arendse

Elric Arendse

1 code 1 comment
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6861
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(7)
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This expert advisor is based on the alligator indicator and bollinger bands indicator.


Currency pair: GBPAUD

Time frame: 15min


Backtest

Market

Chart


Reversal Strategy Reversal Strategy

Reversal strategy using Moving Average, Standard Deviation and RSI

Painel simples e objetivo Painel simples e objetivo

US: This is a very simple code regarding an information panel. It doesn't use external files or anything like that! simply copy and paste it into your code the way the code was written. The dashboard displays; Active asset price Your position(Bought or sold) Maximum and minimum price of the asset Username open profit Balance PT-Br:Esse é um codigo bem simples a respeito de um painel de informações. Não utiliza arquivos externos ou algo do tipo! simplesmente, copie e cole no seu codigo da forma que o codigo foi escrito. O painel exibe; Ativo Preço do ativos Sua posição(Comprada ou vendida) Preço max e minimo do ativo Nome do usuario Lucro em aberto Saldo

Pivot Pivot

Pivots based on Bar Prediction.

Refresh All Open Charts Refresh All Open Charts

This Script will Refresh All Open Charts in MT5, Usually custom symbols in MT5 needs to be Refresh sometime so this script will help to refresh all open chart at once. We can also use this Script anywhere where we need to refresh all open charts.