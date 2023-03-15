CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Pivot - script for MetaTrader 5

saeed mashhadi
saeed mashhadi

saeed mashhadi

3 codes 1 comment
Views:
8954
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

XAUUSDDaily

XAUUSDM15

Example:

Run the script on W1 and D1 timeframes.

See the results on D1 and M15 timeframes.

Aussie Surfer Aussie Surfer

This expert advisor is based on the alligator indicator and bollinger bands indicator. Currency pair: GBPAUD Time frame: 15min

Reversal Strategy Reversal Strategy

Reversal strategy using Moving Average, Standard Deviation and RSI

Refresh All Open Charts Refresh All Open Charts

This Script will Refresh All Open Charts in MT5, Usually custom symbols in MT5 needs to be Refresh sometime so this script will help to refresh all open chart at once. We can also use this Script anywhere where we need to refresh all open charts.

EA Frame EA Frame

Official example involve complex wrapper classes, Here is a simple one