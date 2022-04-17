Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADXm (experiment) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12053
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original metatrader 5 version was posted here : ADXm (experiment). Not going to repeat details here too - just posting a metarader 4 version
- please read the details at metatrader 5 original link
Real Trade Copy MT4
Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account.Expert History Export
Adds the ability to automatically export the transaction history after running the Expert in the strategy Tester.
Account History Export
Export the history of transactions on the MT4 trading account.How to Disable/Enable Auto/Algo-Trading in both MT5 and MT4.
Just simple codes to Disable/Enable Auto/Algo-Trading in both MT5 and MT4. Of course, DLLs must be allowed, This cannot be done without DLLs