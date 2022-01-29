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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Chart Screenshot - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This code can be used to take screenshot from code itself at any particular desired time.
Suppose one wants to know the exact conditions oaf indicators at the time when a trade was placed in an EA, then code can be used to take screenshot of the chart automatically and save it.
Later on it can be viewed yb the trader to analyse the trading condition on the chart at the time of the trade.
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