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Indicators

Chart Screenshot - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
9014
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This code can be used to take screenshot from code itself at any particular desired time. 

Suppose one wants to know the exact conditions oaf indicators at the time when a trade was placed in an EA, then code can be used to take screenshot of the chart automatically and save it. 

Later on it can be viewed yb the trader to analyse the trading condition on the chart at the time of the trade.

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