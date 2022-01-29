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RSI and Stochastic Multi-timeframe Scanner Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is a multi timeframe dashboard scanner for RSI and Stochastic.
It shows both stochastic main and signals.
It has input elements on the chart itself where you can enter the value if RSI period and Stochastic inputs.
One can click on update to get the desired values of indicators as per the values of input set on chart input.
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