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Indicators

RSI and Stochastic Multi-timeframe Scanner Dashboard - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
Views:
13507
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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This is a multi timeframe dashboard scanner for RSI and Stochastic. 

It shows both stochastic main and signals. 

It has input elements on the chart itself where you can enter the value if RSI period and Stochastic inputs. 

One can click on update to get the desired values of indicators as per the values of input set on chart input.

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