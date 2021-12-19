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Indicators

Bullish Bearish Color - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Satyam Shivam
Satyam Shivam

Satyam Shivam

4.6 (225)
Mob. / Whatsapp: +91 7428538589
✅Profile: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/it_mql5_1
8 products 38 codes 26 topics 110 comments
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13908
Rating:
(23)
Published:
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This indicator draws coloured histograms to identify bullish and bearish bars. It has two separate colours for bullish and bearish bars/candles.


Check Binary Options Symbol Check Binary Options Symbol

This code can be used to find out whether the symbol is a binary option symbol or not.

Check Trade Time Check Trade Time

This code base is a simple function to check if current time lies within two specified times. Many times it is required by the Ea to enter trades between two specific time of the day only. This code takes two inputs, one is the start time and second is the end time. The code will check if the current time is in between start time and end time and will return accordingly.

Check Trading time Check Trading time

This code base is a simple function to check if current time lies within two specified times.

Basic file handling in MQL Basic file handling in MQL

This code helps beginners in MQL4, specially those migrating from C++ to perform some basic fie operation.