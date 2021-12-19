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Bullish Bearish Color - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Check Binary Options Symbol
This code can be used to find out whether the symbol is a binary option symbol or not.Check Trade Time
This code base is a simple function to check if current time lies within two specified times. Many times it is required by the Ea to enter trades between two specific time of the day only. This code takes two inputs, one is the start time and second is the end time. The code will check if the current time is in between start time and end time and will return accordingly.
Check Trading time
This code base is a simple function to check if current time lies within two specified times.Basic file handling in MQL
This code helps beginners in MQL4, specially those migrating from C++ to perform some basic fie operation.