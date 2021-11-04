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Indicators

MyRsi with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In December 2020 issue of TASC, John Ehlers published an indicator called MyRsi with NET (MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology) in which he uses a sort of Kendall (auto)correlation to filter out signals 

The only deviation in this version is that we can use desired prices (instead of using fixed close price)


Recommendations:

  • you can use it as any other rsi
  • you can combine the signals from rsi and net line (from visual inspection, it seems that net line tends to produce faster and cleaner signals)


MyRsi MyRsi

MyRsi - by John Ehlers : metatrader 4 version

Market and symbol Information for MT4 Market and symbol Information for MT4

A script that displays MarketInfo and SymbolInfo data through a button list built from MarketWatch.

Correlation Calculator Panel Correlation Calculator Panel

Calculator

Trailing Function Trailing Function

This Is a Normal Trailing Function For All Open Order In MT4.