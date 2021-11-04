In December 2020 issue of TASC, John Ehlers published an indicator called MyRsi with NET (MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology) in which he uses a sort of Kendall (auto)correlation to filter out signals

The only deviation in this version is that we can use desired prices (instead of using fixed close price)





Recommendations:

you can use it as any other rsi

you can combine the signals from rsi and net line (from visual inspection, it seems that net line tends to produce faster and cleaner signals)



