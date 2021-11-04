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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MyRsi with NET - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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In December 2020 issue of TASC, John Ehlers published an indicator called MyRsi with NET (MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology) in which he uses a sort of Kendall (auto)correlation to filter out signals
The only deviation in this version is that we can use desired prices (instead of using fixed close price)
Recommendations:
- you can use it as any other rsi
- you can combine the signals from rsi and net line (from visual inspection, it seems that net line tends to produce faster and cleaner signals)
MyRsi
MyRsi - by John Ehlers : metatrader 4 versionMarket and symbol Information for MT4
A script that displays MarketInfo and SymbolInfo data through a button list built from MarketWatch.
Correlation Calculator Panel
CalculatorTrailing Function
This Is a Normal Trailing Function For All Open Order In MT4.