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Indicators

MyRsi - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9546
Rating:
(27)
Published:
MyRsi.mq4 (4.85 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is a metatrader 4 version of the metatrader 5 version already posted here : MyRsi

John Ehlers introduced a variation of rsi calculation (as a part of another indicator) that he decided to call MyRSi. Since it produces results different then the built in rsi, it seemed as logical step that we should have that indicator too. Kept the name, but again : that name is used by John Ehlers (not me)

Compared to built in rsi, there are some significant differences :

  • it is ranging from -1 to 1 (hence zero cross can be used as a sort of signal)
  • values are apart from different ranges) different than built in rsi and the signals (if we take level 50 as signals for built in rsi) are different

Recommendations:
  • use it as any other rsi


Market and symbol Information for MT4 Market and symbol Information for MT4

A script that displays MarketInfo and SymbolInfo data through a button list built from MarketWatch.

RSI histogram bars RSI histogram bars

Two RSI indicator periods smoothed and displayed as histogram.

MyRsi with NET MyRsi with NET

MyRsi with Noise Elimination Technology - by John Ehlers : metatrader 4 version

Correlation Calculator Panel Correlation Calculator Panel

Calculator