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Indicators

Quartile Trend Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dark Ryd3r
Dark Ryd3r

Dark Ryd3r

Coding Trading Living
Expertise in MQL5 Indicators and Script programming, Alert Notification, Panels and Neural network based big data analysis,
Strategy Testing, Expert Advisor Tweaking, Parameter's Optimization through Cloud Farming and using Multi Network Chain,
21 codes 42 topics 59 comments
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11724
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator plots fibonacci channel on last swing high low that can be changed from input variable "ExtDepth"

55 is a best parameter which is set by default. It plots a fibonacci channel with internal levels of 0.236, 0.382, 0.5, 0.618 and 0.786

You can also change NUMB from input, which will change the trendline to previous swing high low

These Internal levels are often used by price action traders


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