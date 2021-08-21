CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

The Fisher Transform Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

John Ehlers
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
12592
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Buy when the indicator line is green and sell when it turns red.

The Fisher Transform indicator is an oscillator that helps to identify trend reversals and can be applied to any financial instrument. It was created by J.F. Ehlers and transforms prices into a Gaussian normal distribution. The oscillator moves above and below a zero line and has clear and sharp turning points, simplifying the identification of trend reversals. It is commonly used as part of a trading strategy that takes price action into account and usually is not the only tool a trader relies on.

The version for MetaTrader 4 will not be presented here. You can download it along with the source code through my Telegram channel. The link to the channel is in my profile. Don't forget to subscribe!


SCT - RiskPerTrade- MT5 SCT - RiskPerTrade- MT5

Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.

Close All Orders and Positions Close All Orders and Positions

This is a simple script that Closes all Orders and Positions available

Quartile Trend Channel Quartile Trend Channel

Fibonacci Channel with Quartile Trendline Levels

EVZ Reader EVZ Reader

Script to download EVZ data for Euro FX Vix indicator