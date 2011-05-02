CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
8193
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An example of indicator, that draws candlesticks for the specified instrument in a separate window.

The color of candlesticks changes randomly every N ticks. The N parameter of indicator is made as external so that you can adjust it manually (the Inputs tab of indicator properties dialog box). Note, that initially there are 8 colors set for the plot1 graphical plotting using the #property compiler directive. Then, in the OnCalculate() function the color is chosen at random from predefined list.

See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5 article.

DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/349

DRAW_COLOR_BARS DRAW_COLOR_BARS

The DRAW_COLOR_BARS style draws bars based on values of four indicator buffers, containing Open, High, Low and Close prices. This is the advanced version of the DRAW_BARS style, that allows you to specify individual color for each bar from predefined color set.

DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG

The DRAW_COLOR_ZIGZAG style draws lines of different colors by values ​​of two indicator buffers. This is the color version of the DRAW_ZIGZAG style and allows you to specify individual color for each line from predefined color set.

Kaufman Volatility Kaufman Volatility

Kaufman Volatility indicator according to Perry Kaufman book "Smarter Trading: Improving Performance in Changing Markets".

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio Kaufman Efficiency Ratio

Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (also called "generalized fractal efficiency") according to Perry Kaufman books "Smarter Trading" and "New Trading Systems & Methods".