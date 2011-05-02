Join our fan page
DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES - indicator for MetaTrader 5
8193
An example of indicator, that draws candlesticks for the specified instrument in a separate window.
The color of candlesticks changes randomly every N ticks. The N parameter of indicator is made as external so that you can adjust it manually (the Inputs tab of indicator properties dialog box). Note, that initially there are 8 colors set for the plot1 graphical plotting using the #property compiler directive. Then, in the OnCalculate() function the color is chosen at random from predefined list.
See also The Drawing Styles in MQL5 article.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/349
