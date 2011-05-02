DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES

An example of indicator, that draws candlesticks for the specified instrument in a separate window.

The color of candlesticks changes randomly every N ticks. The N parameter of indicator is made as external so that you can adjust it manually (the Inputs tab of indicator properties dialog box). Note, that initially there are 8 colors set for the plot1 graphical plotting using the #property compiler directive. Then, in the OnCalculate() function the color is chosen at random from predefined list.

