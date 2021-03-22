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Pivot_Points_Lines_v1.3 MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
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MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

ppl mt4

Pivot point formula's

  1. Standard(Floor)
  2. Fibonacci
  3. Camarilla
  4. Woodie
  5. Traditional
  6. Demark
  7. Classic

Timeframe M1-MN,historical pivot points,future pivot points,central pivot range(for Standard(Floor)), unique ID and many line/label customization settings.


Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006 Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006

Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006

Close All Positions include pending ones. Close All Positions include pending ones.

This one may not be the fastest, but it will definitely close all your positions.

EA - The Simple Trading Panel - MT4 EA - The Simple Trading Panel - MT4

The simple trading panel is a trading tool that is very interesting because it will allow you to predefine your StopLoss and your TakeProfit in term of pips.

2 MA Crossing 2 MA Crossing

For the purpose of learning to create an EA, I will share how to make an EA that uses 2 cross moving average indicators as a trading position entry signal.