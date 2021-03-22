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Interesting script?
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So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pivot_Points_Lines_v1.3 MT4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006
Braid Filter indicator of Robert Hill stocks and commodities magazine 2006Close All Positions include pending ones.
This one may not be the fastest, but it will definitely close all your positions.
EA - The Simple Trading Panel - MT4
The simple trading panel is a trading tool that is very interesting because it will allow you to predefine your StopLoss and your TakeProfit in term of pips.2 MA Crossing
For the purpose of learning to create an EA, I will share how to make an EA that uses 2 cross moving average indicators as a trading position entry signal.