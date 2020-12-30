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Indicators

Relative volume trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh

4.9 (334)
The momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
28 products 8 codes 8 topics 194 comments
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20600
Rating:
(12)
Published:
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Relative volume trend shows trend based on relative gain and loss of volume of an asset. it can be used in conjunction with Relative price trend to see what movement is favored by volume.


rvt

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