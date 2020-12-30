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Indicators

Relative price trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Navdeep Singh
Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh

4.9 (334)
The momentum of money is always more potent than the gravity of logic
Free or paid, All tools are coded with intention to help traders
My tools:-
28 products 8 codes 8 topics 194 comments
Views:
15820
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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Relative price trend shows the trend of the relative gain or loss of an asset. It can be used in trend analysis to understand the will of the market.


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