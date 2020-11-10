Keltner channel indicator with a multiplier and two ways to calculate the boundaries:



By averaging the candle body size

Averaging the ATR indicator data



The Keltner channel can be used as an independent indicator, but also as a source of initial data. An example is the "Squeeze Momentum Indicator" published on tradingview.com with the most likes. The translation of "Squeeze Momentum Indicator" from Pine to MQL 5 was done by me.









