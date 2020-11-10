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Keltner channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Published by:
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Andrei NovichkovDevelopment: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
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Keltner channel indicator with a multiplier and two ways to calculate the boundaries:
By averaging the candle body size
Averaging the ATR indicator data
The Keltner channel can be used as an independent indicator, but also as a source of initial data. An example is the "Squeeze Momentum Indicator" published on tradingview.com with the most likes. The translation of "Squeeze Momentum Indicator" from Pine to MQL 5 was done by me.
This strategy is the well known set & forget with the ALERTING system. It is very useful on different trading scenarios. I urge you guys to always use trading tools that will make your live easier. So instead of watching the charts and the time and all day long, you can use this indicator that will watch the charts for you.SSL Channel Chart
Trend indicator
define a one-to-many dependency between objects so that when one object changes state, all its dependents are notified and updated automaticallyThe 2 Pole Butterworth Filter
Indicator "The 2 Pole Butterworth Filter". was created by John Ehlers ("Cybernetic Analysis For Stocks And Futures", p. 192)