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Indicators

Keltner channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5

LazyBear
Published by:
Andrei Novichkov
Andrei Novichkov

Andrei Novichkov

4.7 (24)
Development: MT 4 & 5, NinjaTrader 7 & 8.
Translations from Pine.
Telegram: https://t.me/fxstill (Literature on cryptocurrencies, development and code)
18 products 18 articles 42 codes 407 comments
Views:
17604
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
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Keltner channel indicator with a multiplier and two ways to calculate the boundaries:

     By averaging the candle body size
     Averaging the ATR indicator data

The Keltner channel can be used as an independent indicator, but also as a source of initial data. An example is the "Squeeze Momentum Indicator" published on tradingview.com with the most likes. The translation of "Squeeze Momentum Indicator" from Pine to MQL 5 was done by me.



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