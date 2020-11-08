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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
SSL Channel Chart - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Memento - behavioral design pattern
without violating encapsulation, capture and externalize an object's internal state so that the object can be restored to this state laterMcGinley dynamic (official)
McGinley dynamic (official version - as described by John R. McGinley)
Strategy - Set And Forget (with Alerting system) - MT5
This strategy is the well known set & forget with the ALERTING system. It is very useful on different trading scenarios. I urge you guys to always use trading tools that will make your live easier. So instead of watching the charts and the time and all day long, you can use this indicator that will watch the charts for you.Keltner channel
Keltner channel with standard averaging and averaged over the ATR indicator.