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Indicators

Camarilla Pivot Lines v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

NickBixy
NickBixy

NickBixy

15 codes 5 comments
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20124
Rating:
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Published:
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Draw the Camarilla pivot point levels

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MACD MACD

View price in MACD

Rijfie pyramid 1.12 Rijfie pyramid 1.12

I am sharing this pyramid. It is not perfect but works for me.

The best TIMES & DAYS our Strategy Works the best (Improve your Strategy) - MT4 The best TIMES & DAYS our Strategy Works the best (Improve your Strategy) - MT4

For day traders. 2 highly important indicators to turn strategies into extreme winning ones. The Win/Loss ratio and the Reward/Risk ratio will allow us to identify the best times and days our strategy works the best

Disparity Oscillator Disparity Oscillator

Identifies over-extensions in price