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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Camarilla Pivot Lines v1.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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MACD
View price in MACDRijfie pyramid 1.12
I am sharing this pyramid. It is not perfect but works for me.
The best TIMES & DAYS our Strategy Works the best (Improve your Strategy) - MT4
For day traders. 2 highly important indicators to turn strategies into extreme winning ones. The Win/Loss ratio and the Reward/Risk ratio will allow us to identify the best times and days our strategy works the bestDisparity Oscillator
Identifies over-extensions in price