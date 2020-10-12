Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Gann high/low activator (simple) - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 15013
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Basics :
The Gann High Low Activator Indicator was described by Robert Krausz in a 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine. It is a simple moving average SMA of the previous n period's highs or lows.
There are quite a few versions of it, but it seems that we are missing an as-simple-as-it-gets version that would also be as efficient as possible for the sake of testing the performance of the indicator. This version does that - the only "set-back" is that the color of the line is changed based on the trend of the Gann high/low activator. The rest is as simple as it gets
Recommendations:
- Use the color changes as trend change signals
- At the time of this indicator invention, usual charts were (main hand drawn) daily charts. It is recommended that you start from daily charts testing and then build your way to other time frames (with some period experimenting advised)
Encapsulate a request as an object thereby letting you parameterize clients with different requests. Queue or log requests, and support undoable operationsPro Traders see RISK as Percentage
Most traders keep losing money because they focus on money rather than planning their trades based on Percentage risk.
Gann high/low activator (oscillator)Log4mql (MT5)
A logging library similar to Log4j but for MQL.