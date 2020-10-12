Basics :

The Gann High Low Activator Indicator was described by Robert Krausz in a 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine. It is a simple moving average SMA of the previous n period's highs or lows.



There are quite a few versions of it, but it seems that we are missing an as-simple-as-it-gets version that would also be as efficient as possible for the sake of testing the performance of the indicator. This version does that - the only "set-back" is that the color of the line is changed based on the trend of the Gann high/low activator. The rest is as simple as it gets