CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Gann high/low activator (simple) - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
15013
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Basics :

The Gann High Low Activator Indicator was described by Robert Krausz in a 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine. It is a simple moving average SMA of the previous n period's highs or lows.

There are quite a few versions of it, but it seems that we are missing an as-simple-as-it-gets version that would also be as efficient as possible for the sake of testing the performance of the indicator. This version does that - the only "set-back" is that the color of the line is changed based on the trend of the Gann high/low activator. The rest is as simple as it gets

Recommendations:

  • Use the color changes as trend change signals
  • At the time of this indicator invention, usual charts were (main hand drawn) daily charts. It is recommended that you start from daily charts testing and then build your way to other time frames (with some period experimenting advised)




Command - behavioral design pattern Command - behavioral design pattern

Encapsulate a request as an object thereby letting you parameterize clients with different requests. Queue or log requests, and support undoable operations

Pro Traders see RISK as Percentage Pro Traders see RISK as Percentage

Most traders keep losing money because they focus on money rather than planning their trades based on Percentage risk.

Gann high/low activator (oscillator) Gann high/low activator (oscillator)

Gann high/low activator (oscillator)

Log4mql (MT5) Log4mql (MT5)

A logging library similar to Log4j but for MQL.