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Indicators

MA of WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Salah Hachani
Salah Hachani

Salah Hachani

  • strategist and market analist at  Freelance
  • Colombia
  • 1215
6 codes
Views:
17981
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
MAofWPRx3.mq4 (2.67 KB) view
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    Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system) MT4 Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system) MT4

    This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.

    Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4 Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4

    This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the anti-martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.

    SMART-ZONE SMART-ZONE

    When MaxBand > MA of MaxBnd => SMART-ZONE HIGH When MA of MinBnd > MinBand => SMART-ZONE LOW You can set the bandperiod of Max/MIN Band, and the period and the method of M Aof Max/Min Band With different parameters, the indicator gives us the pivotal areas or the trend areas

    Automatic Risk Reward box create Automatic Risk Reward box create

    An indicator that draws a Risk/ZReward Box Automatically on your chart