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MA of WPR - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the anti-martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.
When MaxBand > MA of MaxBnd => SMART-ZONE HIGH When MA of MinBnd > MinBand => SMART-ZONE LOW You can set the bandperiod of Max/MIN Band, and the period and the method of M Aof Max/Min Band With different parameters, the indicator gives us the pivotal areas or the trend areasAutomatic Risk Reward box create
An indicator that draws a Risk/ZReward Box Automatically on your chart