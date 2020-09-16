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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Volatility vs Range - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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TheCoderWrote my first piece of software in 1994,
Graduated in my first Engineering degree in 2002 (Top Ranked University)
MBA in Finances in 2006 (Top Ranked)
MBA in Business Law in 2012 (Top Ranked)
Graduated in my second Engineering degree in 2014
Licensed with FINRA Series 57 in 2019
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This Indicator is the Price Range Divided by the Sum of ALL candles within a certain amount of periods defined by user.
It has only has 2 inputs:
- The amount of candles to be considered
- Weather it should show the range in effect (Blue Horizontal Lines) to the screen or not .
Its main output on the separate scree, shows the main calculation:
- Lower numbers, closer to 0 indicate consolidation zones, where price keeps moving up and down, within a range. (Better for scalping EA, Grid EA or any EA that needs price to go back and forth without getting out of that range)
- Higher numbers, closer to 1, mean price movement is increasing the movement range, when defining a new trend, for example.
Bulk Information 1.0
This script displays useful information.Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system)
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.
Facade - structural design pattern
Provide a unified interface to a set of interfaces in a subsystem; facade defines a higher-level interface that makes the subsystem easier to useFlyweight - structural design pattern
Use sharing to support large numbers of fine-grained objects efficiently