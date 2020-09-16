This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.

This script displays useful information.

Provide a unified interface to a set of interfaces in a subsystem; facade defines a higher-level interface that makes the subsystem easier to use

Use sharing to support large numbers of fine-grained objects efficiently