CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Bulk Information 1.0 - script for MetaTrader 5

Boris
Boris

Boris

Search for incredible.
15 codes 9 topics 11 comments
Views:
5703
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
BulkInfo.mq5 (51.82 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

  • This script displays useful information.
  • HTML file created is under MQl5/Files folder.
  • If you want to open file automatically after running script disable comments at the beginning and end related to ShellExec API.
  • Check "Allow Dll import". to display information on default web browser.


DEmon





    Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system) Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system)

    This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.

    Decorator - structural design pattern Decorator - structural design pattern

    Attach additional responsibilities to an object dynamically; and provide a flexible alternative to subclassing for extending functionality

    Volatility vs Range Volatility vs Range

    This indicator shows the amount of price movement within a certain time, compared to the actual price movement range. Good to detect consolidation areas, as well as new trends being formed

    Facade - structural design pattern Facade - structural design pattern

    Provide a unified interface to a set of interfaces in a subsystem; facade defines a higher-level interface that makes the subsystem easier to use