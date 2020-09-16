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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bulk Information 1.0 - script for MetaTrader 5
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Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system)
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.Decorator - structural design pattern
Attach additional responsibilities to an object dynamically; and provide a flexible alternative to subclassing for extending functionality
Volatility vs Range
This indicator shows the amount of price movement within a certain time, compared to the actual price movement range. Good to detect consolidation areas, as well as new trends being formedFacade - structural design pattern
Provide a unified interface to a set of interfaces in a subsystem; facade defines a higher-level interface that makes the subsystem easier to use