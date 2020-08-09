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Correlation trend indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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General :
In his article “Correlation As A Trend Indicator” in May 2020 issue of TASC, author John Ehlers introduces a new trend indicator that is based on the correlation between a security’s price history and the ideal trend: a straight line. He describes methods for using the indicator to not only identify the onset of new trends but to identify trend failures as well.
Recommendations:
Ehlers describes a rather strange way of using it (like using asymmetric threshold for buy and sell, in which case it is clear that he was fitting the indicator to the chart - which is never a good idea, hence
- Use 0 line as a criteria for a "trend" (short or long)
- Use crosses of short and long values as a signal to buy or sell
Addition :
You shall find two version of the indicator here :
The reason for that is simple : the regular is using the coding ways that are common (and which are used in every version of that indicator in the TASC). It is a simple and clear code. And it is slower than it should which is important when it comes to normal usage and testing. Hence made the optimized version. I know that some are going to send "angry" PMs (as I was getting already in similar cases) that the code for the optimized version is not understandable as the "regular" version, but :
- one is "regular"
- one is optimized (with an opt in its name)
- results are exactly the same
- optimized version is an average 15-16 times faster than the regular version (which is even partially optimized, since instead of 2 sub-loops only one is used using default parameters. With longer calculation periods the difference only grows
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If you can't watch your statistics and your game plan at all time, your emotions will take control and you will start taking ENTRIES such as revenge trade especially when you lose it.
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