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4click Trade Opener - script for MetaTrader 5

Behzad Movaghar
Behzad Movaghar

Behzad Movaghar

I'm mql4 and mql5 programmer, web designer and cryptocurrency trader.
- Master's Degree in Software Engineering
- Full time Freelancer
I have more than 10 years experience in coding mql4 and mql5 programs for metatrader and more than 7 year experience in website development.
My products:
3 codes 14 comments
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Trade with no need to calculate lot size! This script calculates the proper lot size and opens the position(s) for you.

Set risk percent or risk amount of your equity and other parameters in script source code and compile it, then:

  • First click: Open a trade with minimum lot size that broker allows to opening an order (use buy & sell buttons of trade panel on top left corner of charts)
  • Second and third clicks: drag SL and TP lines to your wanted prices on the chart
  • Forth click: drag and drop script on the chart. Script calculates the lot size and opens position(s) for you.

Parameters:

  • Risk Percent (like 2% of equity)
  • Risk Amount (like 100$)
  • Minimum Lot Allowed by Broker to open Orders (generally 0.01 or 0.1)
  • Number of Positions  (You can split your risk between more than one positions to set different TPs for them)
  • Max order slippage(deviation)

Script calculates the size of the min lot position that you opened and sets remaining lot size based on SL line that you defined on the chart.



4click Trade Opener-1


4click Trade Opener-2



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