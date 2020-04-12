5.5.2020 new version uploaded.





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Descritpion:

OC Momentum oscillator uses Open and Close price to calculate its value.

The only variable n default value is 3. It can be modified obviously.

The histogram simplifies identification of trade entry.





Usage in trending markets:

Points 1 and 2 form a trendline.

Entry signal is when the indicator curve crosses the zero line and the first histogram bar of propper color is formed.

Points 3,4 and 5 present possible entry points.

Take into account that no trend is endless.











