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OC Momentum - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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5.5.2020 new version uploaded.
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Descritpion:
OC Momentum oscillator uses Open and Close price to calculate its value.
The only variable n default value is 3. It can be modified obviously.
The histogram simplifies identification of trade entry.
Usage in trending markets:
Points 1 and 2 form a trendline.
Entry signal is when the indicator curve crosses the zero line and the first histogram bar of propper color is formed.
Points 3,4 and 5 present possible entry points.
Take into account that no trend is endless.
Simply select one of the main currencies (AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD) as "Currency" in the settings.Power of USD
Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.
This EA can detect trades in your MT4 account and transmit them via webManual Trading Lightweight Utility
Free utility for manual orders placement.