Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.

Power of NZD indicator shows actual strength of currency NZD calculated of 7 pairs that contain NZD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR NZD, GBP NZD, AUD NZD, NZD USD, NZD CAD, NZD JPY, NZD CHF.