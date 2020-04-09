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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Power of USD
Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.Power of NZD
Power of NZD indicator shows actual strength of currency NZD calculated of 7 pairs that contain NZD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR NZD, GBP NZD, AUD NZD, NZD USD, NZD CAD, NZD JPY, NZD CHF.
OC Momentum
Simple oscillator with a histogram.Trade Transmitter via web and OnTrade Function to MQL4
This EA can detect trades in your MT4 account and transmit them via web