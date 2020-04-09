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Indicators

The Currency Strength indicator shows the relative strength of a currency compared to seven other currencies. - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Stephan Alles Feldhoff
Stephan Alles Feldhoff

Stephan Alles Feldhoff

Programming experience:
       ⇒  MQL4 > 3 years
       ⇒  C, C#, C++ > 3 years
       ⇒  Java > 2 years
1 code
Views:
27565
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Indicator

    Power of USD Power of USD

    Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.

    Power of NZD Power of NZD

    Power of NZD indicator shows actual strength of currency NZD calculated of 7 pairs that contain NZD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR NZD, GBP NZD, AUD NZD, NZD USD, NZD CAD, NZD JPY, NZD CHF.

    OC Momentum OC Momentum

    Simple oscillator with a histogram.

    Trade Transmitter via web and OnTrade Function to MQL4 Trade Transmitter via web and OnTrade Function to MQL4

    This EA can detect trades in your MT4 account and transmit them via web