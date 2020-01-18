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3D Spiral Quotes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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3D is applied without the use of Direct X only by means of the iCanvas class.
There is only one parameter in the indicator - A maximum number of circles displayed.
To change the period (the number of bars in one circle), you need to click the left mouse button and the period changes depending on the position of the mouse horizontally. Clicking again with the left mouse button exits the period change mode.
This is an indicator w/o buffers which demonstrates parallel multi-threaded calculations in chart objects hosting worker expert adviser.Price in polar coordinate system
Just for experiment and to demonstrate the possibilities of Canvas. The price is drawn in the polar coordinate system by winding circles.
A class for easy access to the closed position properties.3D Moving Average
The first really 3D indicator "Moving Average".