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Indicators

Normalized Price Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Farhad Kia
Farhad Kia

Farhad Kia

4.4 (9)
I have extensive experience as an algo-trader and a skilled MT4/5 tool developer. I have created over 1000 EAs, indicators, and scripts for MT4/5, and have won several Forex contests. Apart from programming, I also possess valuable expertise as a successful algo-trader, which allows me to provide
16 products 1 signal 2 codes 5 comments
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GioteenNorm.mq5 (5.23 KB) view
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