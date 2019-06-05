This is useful if you want to earn and work on 5 min chart . it uses bb , ma 10, ma50 , Psar, slow s, one faster s and macd along with rsi to give a perfect view of market . if you need some help let me know in my email. rinkanrohitjena@live.com only works in mq4 language . just drag and drop on a five min chart

Handy functions for comparison, rounding, formatting and debugging of doubles (prices, lots and money).

"Crypto S&R" EA uses 2 different time frames and fractals as support & resistance ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.Short description.

"Crypto Analysis" EA uses 2 different time frames BB&RSI as Overbought and oversold indicators ,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs,Crypto and stocks NASDAQ.