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Indicators

Simple decycler oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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This indicator was originally developed by John F. Ehlers (Stocks & Commodities , V.33:10 (September, 2015): "Decyclers").

Ehlers recommended to use two instances of the Decycler Oscillator with different parameters (high-pass filter period and multiplier). As a result, he got the Decycler Oscillator pair.  This version is doing that and is showing the expected trend based on those two oscillators




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