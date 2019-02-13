Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Higher period Bollinger Band breakout and retrace strategy - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
- Views:
- 13938
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The strategy based on the price breaking out of a high period Bollinger Band and then coming back into the bands.
For short trades: Wait until the price closes above the upper Bollinger band and wait for it to close below the upper band. Then go short with 1 ATR stop loss and 1.5 ATR take profit.
It can be used in any time frame but I recommend 15M as its rare that the daily or 4h will break out of an 800 period Bollinger band.
The library file Util.mql4 is used for determining lot size and checking if a new candle has opened and validating lot size.
Linear Regression Channel EA draws "Linear Regression Channel" on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.manual trade by keyboard
After looking for many Trading concepts and requirements of my own tried to code an EA. First collected many EA's and tried their codes I re-designed the following codes for my own needs to use for trading. Hope you also find the EA helps you .. Have healthy life and succesfull trades within your life.
"Gann Fan" EA draws Gann Fan on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Multi Forex Scanner
Instead of having to analyze each pair individually, you can see at a glance what are the most promising pairs according to your own criteria.