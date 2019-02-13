Linear Regression Channel EA draws "Linear Regression Channel" on chart and trades with its trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

I put together a simple EA with two moving averages and Linear Regression Channel,

The Linear Regression Channel do not work on test mode,

The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,

In live trading only, Linear Regression Channel and moving averages will work together,

During tests, the EA only draws the Linear Regression Channel on the screen in a visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,

The Linear Regression Channel will function as a filter .

In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

(values: 10-100). ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-300).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).

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Channel length = FIBOCHANNEL LENGTH (bars) (values: 3-50).

Channel color (values: colors ).

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IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

CandlesToRetrace=Num.Of Candles For Divergence (values: 3-50).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).

Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).

IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

TrailingStop-set a value from 10 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

Distance-Distance between two averages (values: 10-60).

---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------

UseEquityStop - (values: true).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).

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Max_Trades(1-12).

IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:

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USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).

TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).

Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).

UseEquityStop - (values: true).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).

USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).

WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).

PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test:

Inputs