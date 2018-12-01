This Martingale EA trades with "Demarker" indicator, it is considered relatively safe because it takes a single trade at a time has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Stochastic EA trades with two "Stochastic " indicators has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ .

Candle Trader EA trades according to the low/high price of the candle of the previous day,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit, works best on H4 and daily time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.