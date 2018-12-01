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Ichimoku - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
20464
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Ichimoku.mq4 (83.1 KB) view
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Ichimoku EA trades with "Ichimoku " and "Parabolic" indicators,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit  works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs
      •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
      •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
      • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
      • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
      • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
      • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
      • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
      • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
      • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
      • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
      • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
      • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
      • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
      • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
      • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
      • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
      • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
      •  Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-0.9).
      •  Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-0.9).
      • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
      • UseEquityStop -  (values:true/false).
      • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
      • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Max_Trades(1-12). 
      • ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
      • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
      • TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
      • Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
      • When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
      • How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).

    -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
    -You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
    -How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

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