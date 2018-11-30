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Demarker Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
18694
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This Martingale EA trades with "Demarker" indicator, it is considered relatively safe because it takes a single trade at a time(if you set"max trades"=1).

  has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

  • If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size,the EA has a special formula for calculating lot size.
  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • Trade volume of a position depends on previous trading results.
  • It provides the possibility to limit the maximum risk (in % of deposit) of the trade.
  • If you want to trade with constant lotsize say:0.01 lot ,you need to set "MaximumRisk =0" and "DecreaseFactor=0"
  • Or else you will have a calculation of  Percent (%) of deposit and MaximumRisk.

    Inputs
      •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
      •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
      • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
      • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
      • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
      • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
      • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
      • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
      • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
      • Multiply= Multiply for Martingale  (values: 1-4).
      • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
      • Double_Lotsize=set to true if you want to just double every lotsize,
      • Lot_Size_Increment=Additional orders will increase by this amount
      • Stop_Loss=Stop Loss pips distance
      • Take_Profit=Take Profit pips distance
      • period=Demarker period  (values: 1-50).
      • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
      • ----------------"Timeset"--------------------------------
      •  Start=Start hour  (values: 0-24).
      • End= End hour  (values:0-24).
      • ------------------------------------------------------------
      • Maximum_loss= Maximum allowed loss (values: 1-500).
      • WaitTime=Wait time for loss in minutes  (values: 1-360).
      • Max_Trades=  (values: 1-10).
      • IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
      • //////////////////////////////////////////////////
      • TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.
      • Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).
      • When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).
      • How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).

      -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
      -How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD


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