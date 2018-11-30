This Martingale EA trades with "Demarker" indicator, it is considered relatively safe because it takes a single trade at a time(if you set"max trades"=1).

has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size,the EA has a special formula for calculating lot size.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

Trade volume of a position depends on previous trading results.

It provides the possibility to limit the maximum risk (in % of deposit) of the trade.

If you want to trade with constant lotsize say:0.01 lot ,you need to set "MaximumRisk =0" and "DecreaseFactor=0"

Or else you will have a calculation of Percent (%) of deposit and MaximumRisk.

Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).



TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).



Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).



TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).



------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------



Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).



Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).



Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).



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Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).



Multiply= Multiply for Martingale (values: 1-4).



Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).



Double_Lotsize=set to true if you want to just double every lotsize,



Lot_Size_Increment=Additional orders will increase by this amount



Stop_Loss=Stop Loss pips distance



Take_Profit=Take Profit pips distance



period=Demarker period (values: 1-50).



MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).



---------------- "Timeset"--------------------------------



Start=Start hour (values: 0-24).



End= End hour (values:0-24).



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Maximum_loss= Maximum allowed loss (values: 1-500).



WaitTime=Wait time for loss in minutes (values: 1-360).



Max_Trades= (values: 1-10).



IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:



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TrailingStop-set a value from 40 to 100 to activate trailing stop loss & take profit, "0" will not activate trailing stop loss.



Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).



When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).



How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD



