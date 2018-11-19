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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
4H Swing - expert for MetaTrader 4
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4H Swing EA trades with 3 EMA's and "STOCHASTIC" indicator and swing strategy has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 4H & 1D time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-100).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-120).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- STOC1=Stochastic K Period(values:5-20).
- STOC2=Stochastic D Period(values:3-10).
- STOC3=Stochastic Slowing(values:5-10).
- MA1-Moving average (values:1-10).
- MA2-Moving average (values:10-25).
- MA3-Moving average (values:40-100).
- BarsToCount (values:40-100).
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- tick=If "tick"=false-every tick\If "tick"=true -open prices (values:true/false).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- CandlesToRetrace=Number Of Candles For Divergence (values:40-100).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
- UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
- -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Max_Trades(1-12).
- IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
- ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////
- USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
- TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
- Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
- USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
- PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).
You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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