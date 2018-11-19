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Experts

4H Swing - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
18093
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Updated:
4H SWING.mq4 (98.71 KB) view
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4H Swing EA trades with 3 EMA's and "STOCHASTIC" indicator and swing strategy has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on  4H & 1D  time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Works well also in a 1 hour time frame.

  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"

Inputs:
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-100).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-120).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • STOC1=Stochastic K Period(values:5-20). 
  • STOC2=Stochastic D Period(values:3-10).
  • STOC3=Stochastic Slowing(values:5-10).
  • MA1-Moving average (values:1-10).                                        
  • MA2-Moving average (values:10-25).
  • MA3-Moving average (values:40-100).
  • BarsToCount  (values:40-100).
  • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
  • tick=If "tick"=false-every tick\If "tick"=true -open prices  (values:true/false).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • CandlesToRetrace=Number Of Candles For Divergence (values:40-100).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100). /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
  • -----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
  • ///////////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss  (values: 1-30).

    You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
    You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
    How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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