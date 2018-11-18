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Experts

CycleMarketOrder(GRID TRADE CODE) - expert for MetaTrader 4

yumokin
Published by:
Ryutaro Yumoto
Ryutaro Yumoto

Ryutaro Yumoto

2.5 (26)
Hello.
I'm Japanese strategy developers.
There is a system engineer history of more than 10 years experience.
There are more than 10 years of experience for the FX investment.
Good development field, is loss small profit large a trend-following strategy.
Best Regards.
6 products 1 code 2 comments
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Description:


This Expert Advisor is for the grid trade.

Market order is repeated in a single direction at fixed intervals. 


Examples

For USDJPY:

If you set maxPrice = 115, grid trade is executed In the range of 115 to 105 yen.


For EURUSD:

If you set maxPrice = 1.15, trap trade is executed In the range of 1.15 to 1.05 doller.


The product works on any timeframe.


Parameters:

version - version of the module.

magic - set magic number.

entry - only buy 1,only sell -1.

maxPrice - maxPrice should set the maximum price of the range.

maxCnt - set the maximum number of positions.

lots - set the number of lots. 0.01 means 1 000 currency.

BreakEven - set the lowest profit, in pips.

TrailingStop - set trailing stop, in pips.

spanPips - set the interval, in pips.spanPips should set plus.


CycleMarketOrder Image


CycleMarketOrder USDJPY


CycleMarketOrder EURUSD


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