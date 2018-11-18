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CycleMarketOrder(GRID TRADE CODE) - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
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Ryutaro YumotoHello.
I'm Japanese strategy developers.
There is a system engineer history of more than 10 years experience.
There are more than 10 years of experience for the FX investment.
Good development field, is loss small profit large a trend-following strategy.
Best Regards.
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Description:
This Expert Advisor is for the grid trade.
Market order is repeated in a single direction at fixed intervals.
Examples
For USDJPY:
If you set maxPrice = 115, grid trade is executed In the range of 115 to 105 yen.
For EURUSD:
If you set maxPrice = 1.15, trap trade is executed In the range of 1.15 to 1.05 doller.
The product works on any timeframe.
Parameters:
version - version of the module.
magic - set magic number.
entry - only buy 1,only sell -1.
maxPrice - maxPrice should set the maximum price of the range.
maxCnt - set the maximum number of positions.
lots - set the number of lots. 0.01 means 1 000 currency.
BreakEven - set the lowest profit, in pips.
TrailingStop - set trailing stop, in pips.
spanPips - set the interval, in pips.spanPips should set plus.
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