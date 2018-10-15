CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Simple oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5702
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory:

The indicator was created as an experiment. The experiment was how simple one oscillator can get and still be usable. And it turned out that it is enough to sum prices in a certain way to produce an oscillator.

The result:

All in all, it takes one line of code to produce an oscillator that is fairly good for showing trends.

Usage:

You can use color changes of the slope for short term trend assessment or zero crosses longer term trend assessment.

Drunkards walk Drunkards walk

Drunkard`s walk indicator

Momentum of average Momentum of average

Momentum of average with dynamic levels

Dōteki Heikin Ashi (Dynamic Average Foot/Bar) Dōteki Heikin Ashi (Dynamic Average Foot/Bar)

A dynamic version of the standard Heikin Ashi indicator (code compatible with both MQL4 or MQL5).

Normalized smoothed MACD Normalized smoothed MACD

Normalized smoothed MACD