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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics:
The Laguerre RSI indicator created by John F. Ehlers is described in his
book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures".
This version:
Instead of using fixed periods for Laguerre RSI calculation it is using ATR (Average True Range) adapting method to adjust the calculation period. It makes the RSI more responsive in some periods (periods of high volatility), and smoother in oder periods (periods of low volatility).
Usage:
You can use it (in combination with adjustable levels) for signals when color of the Laguerre RSI changes.
Efficiency ratio directional with levels
Efficiency ratio directional with self adjusting levelsStep average - std based
Step average - standard deviation based
ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI
ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSIATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI (dlvl)
ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI with dynamic levels