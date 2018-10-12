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Indicators

ATR adaptive Laguerre RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics:

The Laguerre RSI indicator created by John F. Ehlers is described in his book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures".

This version:

Instead of using fixed periods for Laguerre RSI calculation it is using ATR (Average True Range) adapting method to adjust the calculation period. It makes the RSI more responsive in some periods (periods of high volatility), and smoother in oder periods (periods of low volatility).

Usage:

You can use it (in combination with adjustable levels) for signals when color of the Laguerre RSI changes.


Efficiency ratio directional with levels Efficiency ratio directional with levels

Efficiency ratio directional with self adjusting levels

Step average - std based Step average - std based

Step average - standard deviation based

ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI

ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI

ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI (dlvl) ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI (dlvl)

ATR adaptive smooth Laguerre RSI with dynamic levels