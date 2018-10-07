CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Heiken ashi smoothed - zone trade - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
| English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
12245
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory:

The original indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone:

  • If the current bars of AC and AO are trending up, it shows that the zone is up
  • If the current bars of АС and АО down, it shows that the zone is down.
  • If the bars of AC and AO are differently directed then the bar is colored grey.

This version:

The indicator is based on the following 3 indicators:

  • Heiken Ashi
    • smoothed (if the smoothing period is >1)
    • regular (if the smoothing period is <=1)
  • Accelerator Oscillator.
  • Awesome Oscillator.

Comparing the slope of the smoothed Heiken ashi can filter out some of the false signals. The combined states and values of the 3 are producing zones and trade signals. This version is adding the smoothing possibility using one of the 4 average types :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average





BB stops JMA - multiple stops BB stops JMA - multiple stops

BB stops JMA - multiple stops

BB Stops - multiple stops BB Stops - multiple stops

BB Stops - multiple stops

DSL Chande momentum oscillator - smoothed DSL Chande momentum oscillator - smoothed

DSL Chande momentum oscillator - smoothed

VHF adaptive ADXm VHF adaptive ADXm

VHF (Vertical Horizontal Filter) adaptive ADXm