Theory:

The original indicator was described by B. Williams as fourth dimension - Trading Zone:

If the current bars of AC and AO are trending up , it shows that the zone is up

, it shows that the zone is If the current bars of АС and АО down , it shows that the zone is down .

, it shows that the zone is . If the bars of AC and AO are differently directed then the bar is colored grey .

This version:



The indicator is based on the following 3 indicators:

Heiken Ashi



smoothed (if the smoothing period is >1)



regular (if the smoothing period is <=1)

Accelerator Oscillator.

Awesome Oscillator.

Comparing the slope of the smoothed Heiken ashi can filter out some of the false signals. The combined states and values of the 3 are producing zones and trade signals. This version is adding the smoothing possibility using one of the 4 average types :

simple moving average

exponential moving average

smoothed moving average

linear weighted moving average















