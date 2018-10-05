Basics:

Original Ehlers fisher transform is using an adjusted RSI in a fisher transform calculation in order to further normalize and emphasize the RSI values in order to be able to spot market conditions in easier way.

This version :

It is adding 2 steps :

floating levels usage option

in case that the floating level is not to be used, setting the floating level period to less than or equal to 1 will turn the level from floating to fixed levels



filtering out the prices prior to be used in calculation (averaging the price is used for that purpose - hence the name ris(OMA) - rsi of moving average)



usual set of average types can be used for price filtering :

simple moving average (SMA)



exponential moving average (EMA)



smoothed moving average (SMMA)



linear weighted moving average (LWMA)

Usage:

You can use the color changes of the indicator as signals