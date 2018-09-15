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Step chart of RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Basics :
RSI (Relative Strength Index) is well known and is widely used. Sometimes it is used in a combination of some filtering method in order to avoid some of the false signals that RSI might produce in some market conditions. This is one more version that will attempt to address the issue by using a filter on RSI
This version :
This version is using step chart as a filter to lessen the number of signals produced by RSI and (if possible) to make it easier and safer to use. The step size is to be entered in % of RSI that you wish to be used as a filter for minimal RSI change that should be considered as a significant change
Usage :
Use color change of the step bar as signals
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