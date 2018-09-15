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Indicators

Step chart of RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Basics :

RSI (Relative Strength Index) is well known and is widely used. Sometimes it is used in a combination of some filtering method in order to avoid some of the false signals that RSI might produce in some market conditions. This is one more version that will attempt to address the issue by using a filter on RSI

This version :

This version is using step chart as a filter to lessen the number of signals produced by RSI and (if possible) to make it easier and safer to use. The step size is to be entered in % of RSI that you wish to be used as a filter for minimal RSI change that should be considered as a significant change

Usage :

Use color change of the step bar as signals

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