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Trix with LR signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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In his article: "Playing TRIX: The Triple Exponential Smoothing Oscillator" Joe Luisi argues that using the linear regression value as a signal line for a TRIX is better than using a slope.

Without attempting to prove or disapprove is that is correct, here is the version that does that. The signals are not bad but some experimenting with parameters is advised.

Corrected T3 Corrected T3

Corrected T3

STD Trend Envelopes of Averages - multi time frame STD Trend Envelopes of Averages - multi time frame

STD Trend Envelopes of Averages - multi time frame

Dual Ulcer index Dual Ulcer index

Dual Ulcer index

Corrected JMA Corrected JMA

Corrected JMA