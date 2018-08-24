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Indicators

Corrected RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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RSI that is attempting to determine the periods of flat and trending periods.

Regular RSI value is also displayed (in order to help to determine a trend) but the main value is the "corrected" value. Usage should be simple: possible trend change on a color change. For "trend traders" possible usage of longer periods is advised.


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