Price Cycle oscillator.

It has four input parameters:

Period - calculation period;

- calculation period; Method - calculation method;

- calculation method; Overbought - overbought level;

- overbought level; Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations: PC = MA(Close-Low) / ATR

When the indicator line moves beyond the daily overbought/oversold level and the price approaches to the extreme monthly ranges, we can consider it is time to buy/sell.