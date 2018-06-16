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Indicators

PC - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Scriptor

Scriptor

1610 codes 16 topics 187 comments
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4956
Rating:
(9)
Published:
PC.mq5 (10.66 KB) view
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Price Cycle oscillator.

It has four input parameters:

  • Period - calculation period;
  • Method - calculation method;
  • Overbought - overbought level;
  • Oversold - oversold level.

Calculations:

PC = MA(Close-Low) / ATR
When the indicator line moves beyond the daily overbought/oversold level and the price approaches to the extreme monthly ranges, we can consider it is time to buy/sell.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20700

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