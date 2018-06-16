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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PC - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Price Cycle oscillator.
It has four input parameters:
- Period - calculation period;
- Method - calculation method;
- Overbought - overbought level;
- Oversold - oversold level.
Calculations:
PC = MA(Close-Low) / ATR
When the indicator line moves beyond the daily overbought/oversold level and the price approaches to the extreme monthly ranges, we can consider it is time to buy/sell.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/20700
TQ
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