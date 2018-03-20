This is the semaphore indicator of candles that highlights the candles on the chart, which have same direction like all candles for your chosen timeframes. For example, each of the rising candles (bullish) or each of the descending candles (bearish).

All timeframes can be used, just turn on/off for each one. In additional to the arrows, indicator can beep to indicate the appearance of a new arrow on the displayed timeframe.

There is possibility in the settings:

The display of all extra arrows can be turned off except, for example, those that indicate a change of the signal direction, in other words, only the first arrow for each direction.

You can specify where the candle is intended to give a signal (candle is equal zero or already formed). Keep in mind if you choose a zero candle, then the signal can be broken with an opposite signal, because the candle isn’t formed yet and is at the drawing stage.

Attention! If you receive a signal from zero candle, check the indicator on the tester, because using historical data, you can get another result.

Example. TF: M1, M5, M15 и shift = 1, Only signal change = true





Indicator settings