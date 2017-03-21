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Precision trend (histo) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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A well known "precision trend" indicator - made as a histogram version.
Indicator is similar to some existing indicator, but there are some deviation which makes it justifiable to have it as a separate indicator. It tends to be a good indicator for trends. This version is the histogram version of the indicator coloring the histogram bars according to the current "precision trend" state.
And here is how it correlates to the "regular" version
Precision trend for MetaTrader 4.Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator)
Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator).
The Proper Bot is for those who like Martingale style trading. Features: Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Loss functions. All are calculated in POINTS.TimeManagement
The header file contains functions and input variables for a time management.