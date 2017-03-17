Detrended Synthetic Price was originally developed by John Ehlers. There are various ways of using it, but the one I found that they use mostly (with fixed levels), is very limited in its usage (you have to adjust the levels for each and every symbol, time frame or any settings of the parameters).

Discontinued signal lines version seems to be a reasonable choice for the indicator to use instead of those fixed levels. This version is the bars version (colored bars drawn on the main chart) of the basic oscillator indicator, and here is how it looks compared to the oscillator and the bars versions (depending on the settings used for coloring options):











