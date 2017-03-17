Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Detrended Synthetic Price (histo) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 39590
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Detrended Synthetic Price was originally developed by John Ehlers. There are various ways of using it, but the one I found that they use mostly (with fixed levels), is very limited in its usage (you have to adjust the levels for each and every symbol, time frame or any settings of the parameters).
Discontinued signal lines version seems to be a reasonable choice for the indicator to use instead of those fixed levels. This version is the bars version (colored bars drawn on the main chart) of the basic oscillator indicator, and here is how it looks compared to the oscillator and the bars versions (depending on the settings used for coloring options):
Experimental indicator I wrote for myself. It's made to show some reference (it's more like a rifle scope, than a rifle). Main components are pip scale, ATR/pivot, MA level, RSI, and spread alert. Can be used on any timeframe, but since it's made for scalping it is somewhat adjusted for M1-M15.Messages Helpers
Various helper functions for sending messages of different types to different sources.
Detrended Synthetic Price (bars form).Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator)
Detrended Synthetic Price (oscillator).