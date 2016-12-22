CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Tipu Signal Plotter - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Kaleem Haider
Kaleem Haider

Kaleem Haider

4.6 (170)
Please note that I do not do Freelance orders anymore. Please report anyone posing as me as Freelancer
10 products 6 codes 121 comments
Views:
46286
Rating:
(22)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is a simple indicator that plots Signal History on the chart. This requires the csv file downloaded and saved in the folder MQL4/Files/Tipu History/history.csv. The folder and file settings can be changed from the input section, however the file has to be saved in the Files folder of MQL4.

Signal Example

Ultimate Moving Average Ultimate Moving Average

Moving Average based on Ultimate Oscillator. It calculates weighted average of three moving averages (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted).

LB & SB using RSI & Momentum LB & SB using RSI & Momentum

The same EA's as previously released. The additional code allows the user to set parameters on RSI and Momentum.

Notify Notify

This library has smart notification(alert, push and alert) function with an option of having a single notification per candle at a time.

Automatic Fixed Scale with Top/Bottom Margins Automatic Fixed Scale with Top/Bottom Margins

This code was written as an indicator. It adds top and bottom margin to the chart. Both can be adjusted separately.