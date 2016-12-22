The same EA's as previously released. The additional code allows the user to set parameters on RSI and Momentum.

Moving Average based on Ultimate Oscillator. It calculates weighted average of three moving averages (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted).

This library has smart notification(alert, push and alert) function with an option of having a single notification per candle at a time.

This code was written as an indicator. It adds top and bottom margin to the chart. Both can be adjusted separately.