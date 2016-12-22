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Tipu Signal Plotter - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is a simple indicator that plots Signal History on the chart. This requires the csv file downloaded and saved in the folder MQL4/Files/Tipu History/history.csv. The folder and file settings can be changed from the input section, however the file has to be saved in the Files folder of MQL4.
Moving Average based on Ultimate Oscillator. It calculates weighted average of three moving averages (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed or Linear Weighted).LB & SB using RSI & Momentum
The same EA's as previously released. The additional code allows the user to set parameters on RSI and Momentum.
This library has smart notification(alert, push and alert) function with an option of having a single notification per candle at a time.Automatic Fixed Scale with Top/Bottom Margins
This code was written as an indicator. It adds top and bottom margin to the chart. Both can be adjusted separately.